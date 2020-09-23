Kunle Idowu

Succour yesterday came the way of Ifo Local Government Area and Ogun East Senatorial district as the state Executive Council approved the construction of what it described “three key roads” in the areas.

The State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya disclosed this to Newsmen after a virtual State Exco meeting held by the government in Abeokuta.

Akinsanya listed the roads to include the long abandoned 4.65 Kilometre Denro-Isashi-Akute Road, 2.3 Kilometre Olusegun Osoba-Toyin Road in Agbado Area, both in Ifo Local Government Area, as well as 3.2 Kilometre Molipa-Erinlu Road, which connects Ijebu Ode, Odogbolu and Ijebu North East LGs, in Ogun East Senatorial District.

He described road infrastructure as a catalyst for socio-economic development and noted that the Denro-Ishashi-Akute Road had been abandoned for years while residents in the areas have been traumatised by the bad condition of the road.

The commissioner explained that the two roads in Ifo Local Government were very vital, adding that “these roads link Ogun with Lagos State and they are parts of the linkage this administration is relying on to revitalise the economy in this area”

Akinsanya added that the roads when completed would contribute to the socio-economic growth of the state, Saying” It will improve the security architecture of the state.

“The impact of the roads would be felt across the state. When work begins, no fewer than 4,000 people would be provided jobs directly and indirectly”, Akinsanya explained.

“No fewer than four road projects would be presented to the State Executive Council for approval every two weeks.” he said

He explained that some of the roads awarded by the Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the first phase of road projects had been completed, while those that are yet to be completed would be completed as soon as rain subsides.

Also speaking on the housing projects, the Special Adviser to the Governor Abiodun on Public Communication, Remmy Hazzan, disclosed that different housing projects were going on in different parts of

the state.

He noted that the construction of the affordable housing estates are on goingb simultaneously in Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Kobape, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Ota, Ilaro and other towns in the state.