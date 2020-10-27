The Lagos State Government has said the tanker explosion which occurred in Ogba area of the State in the early hours of Tuesday, was caused by the spillage of petrol from a truck laden with petrol.

The explosion occurred at Yerevan Filling Station, causing an articulated truck, laden with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol to go up in flames.

It was, however contained by the state fire service before much damage was done. The government which disclosed the cause of the explosion via its official Twitter handle, said the cause was discovered by LASEMA Response Team.

“The inferno was quickly curtailed due to the prompt response of the Agency’s team in conjunction with the Lagos State Fire Team,” the government said.

“The leaky valve which was the source of the inferno has been shut off, the inferno has been extinguished while blanketing of the truck and entire area is ongoing in order to avert any secondary incident.”