Obituary: Emeka Ezeife, former Anambra governor dies at 85

Elder statesman, former governor of Anambra State, and prominent figure in the South and Middle Belt Forum, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, is dead.

An outspoken advocate for restructuring, Ezeife died at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, aged 85.

This is according to a short press release issued on Friday and signed by Chief Rob Ezeife, on behalf of the family.

Born on November 20, 1938, the deceased fondly called ‘Okwadike’, was governor of Anambra state between January 1992 to November 1993 during the aborted Third Republic.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, ‘Okwadike’, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, a former governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and former Presidential aspirant.

“This sad event took place yesterday at 6 pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.”

“More details about the deceased and the arrangements for his state burial will be announced later.”