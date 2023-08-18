Obi mourns 36 soldiers killed by bandits, helicopter crash

Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, has expressed sadness over a series of casualties recorded by the Nigerian military lately describing them as depressing and devastating.

Obi said in a statement via his official Twitter handle that the death of 36 soldiers, reportedly killed in a terrorist ambush in Niger state, and the crash of a military helicopter, on a rescue mission, in the same State is unfortunate and disheartening.

Obi expressed concern over what he described as the deplorable level of insecurity in most parts of the country which, he noted, has continued to embarrass and cost the nation precious lives and properties, with the attendant economic costs.

He also expressed sympathy to the families of the patriotic slain soldiers who, he said, have paid the supreme price for their fatherland in a very painful way, fighting against insecurity in the country.

“The continual loss of lives, of our military men and other citizens, to insecurity is very painful and disgusting. We must unite as a people, to subdue this monster of insecurity threatening our collective existence, without which, no development will be experienced in the country,” Obi said.

While commiserating with the military agencies over the sad incidents, Obi urged them not to be dispirited over the challenges they face, but to see them as the inevitable path to go before achieving a safe and secure nation for all. He said, “I commiserate with our military agencies whose personnel have continued to pay the supreme price, for peace and security in our nation. Remain courageous and resilient in the fight. I would also like to encourage a full-scale investigation to be carried out to unravel the cause of the helicopter crash as a way of preventing future occurrences.”

Obi restated his commitment to ensuring safe and secure Nigerians when given access to power. He maintained that fighting insecurity in Nigeria will remain his top priority if he gets into power. “Fighting insecurity, squarely, remains my priority in the New Nigeria, and so should it be, for long-lasting peace and progress in Nigeria.

“Finally, Obi prayed God to grant eternal rest to the dead, console their families and console us as a nation, over this great loss. We will never give up on our nation. It is our greatest heritage in whose service all our sacrifices become noble acts,” Obi concluded.