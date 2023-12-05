Obi laments Kaduna bombing, urges military to be more cautious

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has expressed sadness over the death of dozens of persons caused by the drone airstrike in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army.

Recall that the Army had admitted responsibility for the erroneous bombing that claimed over 80 lives.

Obi in a series of tweet on his X handle on Tuesday, the former Anambra State Governor stated that the Nigerian military must exercise utmost caution and professionalism to avoid reoccurrence.

“I read with sadness, the devastating reports of the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri Village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, by a Nigerian Army craft that mistook the villagers for terrorists. The lethal incident left death tolls reported to have risen to 80 persons, with several others injured,” he wrote.

“While our military continues to fight impressively against insecurity in many parts of the country, they must exercise utmost caution and professionalism to avoid this kind of embarrassment to both the military and the country.

“Any incident that leads to harm or loss of lives of the innocent people they are meant to protect should be avoided.

“Even though the mishap is one too many, the security agencies should work with reliable human intelligence report on ground before any offensive attack to avoid innocent casualties as has reported in this case.

“Fatal mistakes like this leave indelible trauma on the families who have lost their loved ones to this ugly and unfortunate mishap. I sincerely commiserate with families that lost their loved ones. And to the dead, I pray God Almighty to forgive their sins and grant them eternal rest, and quick healing to the injured.

“We pray that such a mistake leading to a sorrowful outcome, as this, never happens again in our country. It is regrettable that the problem of insecurity in our nation has persisted for so long that we are now paying such unintended human costs as collateral damage.”