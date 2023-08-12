The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 general election, Peter Obi has congratulated the former Governor of Edo state, Chief John Odigie Oyegun on his 84th birthday anniversary.

Obi in a tweet Saturday also commended Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki for establishing an institution in his honor.

“My Family and I join other Nigerians to celebrate a most distinguished Nigerian, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, on his 84th birthday. We equally thank the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for honoring Chief Oyegun with the establishment of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) being commissioned today.

Obi said that Chief Oyegun is a committed and patriotic Nigerian.

“With an Economics degree in 1963 and joining the Federal Civil Service, he devoted his life and career to a better Nigeria rising to the position of a Federal Permanent Secretary in 1975 at the age of 36.

The former Anambra state Governor recalled that Chief Oyegun served in the Cabinet Office, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“In assessing Nigeria’s poor performance in key governance indicators such as rule of law, regulatory quality, government effectiveness, voice, and accountability, Obi noted that the establishment and commissioning of JOOPSA today is most auspicious, and naming it after Chief Oyegun is most deserving. With the socio-economic growth and development of a society determined largely by the effective formulation and execution of government policies, providing the required training to our civil servants with selfless and accountable leaders like Chief Oyegun as a role model is most commendable and in line with our demand for a New Nigeria that we see as POssible. PO