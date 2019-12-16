Obaseki vs Oshiomhole: Battle for Edo rages

Edo, ahead of its governorship election next year, has literally become a war zone. The battle of supremacy between the incumbent governor of the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, now chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole boiled over on Thursday, triggering a war of machetes, stones and guns. At the end, many saw themselves at Benin Central Hospital with varying degrees of injuries. Luckily, no life was lost. But the atmosphere remains charged.

It’s been weeks and months of tension. Oshiomhole and his supporters, who are angered by the fact that Obaseki ‘abandoned’ them after they spend time, effort and resources to install him in 2016 at the detriment of then much more popular candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and had since vowed to remove him, are battling relentlessly.

Obaseki, a technocrat-turned-politician has now discovered that there is indeed a subsisting political establishment underlying the Nigerian political environment that you only ignore to your own detriment.

In politics, today’s adversary can be tomorrow’s ally. In their quest to oust Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s loyalists have returned to the same Ize-Iyamu whom they deployed all manner of tactics, including burning of vehicles conveying ballot papers and snatching of ballot boxes to stop in 2016.

It’s a strategic move. Until now, the battle between the duo of Obaseki and Oshiomhole had taken a sort of ethnic colouration. Oshiomhole, from Edo North senatorial zone with just about 15 percent of the state’s population, had “pushed” out a Benin son, Chief John Oyegun to take the APC chairmanship job. It was an affront to the Binis of Edo South senatorial zone, who with well over 60 percent of the population, are the ‘owners’ of the state.

When therefore, the APC national chairman returned to fight Obaseki, a Benin prince, it was for some, an attempt to take things too far; an attempt to rule the state’s politics as its new godfather.

Indeed, the history of Oshiomhole and the Binis stretch further beyond. His emergence as governor in 2008 signalled the end of Lucky Igbinedion and indeed, Igbinedion political dynasty hold on the state politics. Oshiomhole had built his political career on the premise of an unwavering assault on the practice of god-fatherism and had hinged his war on the Igbinedion’s on the need to end it. It was therefore, to the surprise of many that the former activist President of the Nigerian Labour Congress had now become solidly entrenched as the new godfather of Edo politics, even as a minority.

But both Obaseki, the deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu, were ready to show they are no push-over. Oshiomhole, however, as it concerned Benin politics, had one thing going for him. Whilst as governor, he had endeared himself to the Oba of Benin and established close relationship with the ruling family. He, it was said, increased the state allocation from N1milliom to N10 million monthly.

Yet, the issues run deeper. Obaseki had indeed incurred the wrath of many APC stakeholders in the state for refusing to patronise them in contract awards and sundry ways. He was not “carrying people along.”

But still, the fact that Oshiomhole, after ‘removing’ a Benin chief as APC national chairman, had returned to topple a Benin prince from office served to sway sentiments in Obaseki’s favour. The Oshiomhole camp has eliminated that argument by fronting another Benin prince in Ize-Iyamu as the governor’s potential replacement in what, like in 2016, has become a war of the Benin princes. It is becoming increasingly intense.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu, having been wooed by Oshiomhole’s loyalists, was to officially join the APC at a rally on Friday. It was meant to officially kick off his power bid. But the governor deployed his powers to stop the rally. Several party chieftains were to come from Abuja, through the Benin airport on Thursday ahead of the rally. The same day, the war began. Gunshots rattled the air around the airport premises. Tyres were burnt along the airport road: A war had been declared.

Towards the evening, Ize-Iyamu’s loyalists mobilised, too. Obaseki’s men who were the hunters became the hunted. Bloody confrontation ensued. When dust settled, many found themselves in the state’s central hospital.

But Obaseki did not relent. Ize-Iyamu’s rally was supposed to hold at the promises of a privately owned secondary school in Benin City. Amid the rising tension on Thursday, his government issued a circular instructing all private schools in the state to shut down and that no rally should hold in any school compound, or the school will be closed down indefinitely.

The police also lent its voice by banning the Ize-Iyamu group from holding any rally in the state. The Ize-Iyamu camp decided to move to a private residence owned, it was said, by him. But on Friday morning, another circular came from the government to the effect that any compound that hosts the rally will lose its Certificate of Occupancy.

This time, the group, having mobilized enough fighters of their own, proceeded to hold the rally. Ize-Iyamu officially joined the APC, at least a faction of the party in the state – the faction loyal to Comrade Oshiomhole.

The battle is between two nearly evenly matched opponents. Obaseki, with state powers, is using it to full effect. Oshiomhole’s loyalists insist he doesn’t belong to any faction since he is the national chairman of the party. But even a crawling child knows his men are in the Ize-Iyamu camp and that is where he belongs. The camp is relying, or hoping to rely on federal might, particularly the Oshiomhole led National Working Committee of the party to take the party’s ticket at the upcoming primary.

“The National Working Committee led by Oshiomhole is going to conduct the primary like it has been doing in all other states. Obaseki group can only take the ticket if they are able to remove him from office as national chairman,” a member of the party in the state who prefer anonymity told Business Hallmark.

“Failure to do that, Oshiomhole will coordinate the primaries. Look at the last National Executive Council (NEC) meeting. The president (Muhammadu Buhari) is on the side of the national chairman. He said the party’s constitution should be followed. The constitution says that the National Working Committee should coordinate primary election.”

The primary election holding in about three months will be the major decider. The PDP appear willing to wait to profit from its outcome. So far, it a battle no one appears to be winning.

“The battle is now full blown,” another member of the party, Mr. Sylvester Amune said. “It depends on the side of the divide that you are. If you are on the side of the governor, you will say the governor is gaining ground. But if you are on Oshiomhole’s side, you will say that he is dominant.” Overall, both individuals remain somewhat popular with segments of the population.