OBINNA EZUGWU

Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Saturday’s Edo State governorship election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki is leading his major challenger and candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, with more than 52, 000 votes.

So far, results of 10 local governments have been announced with eight local governments left.

The results:

Uhunmwonde

PDP: 10,022

APC: 5,972

Igueben

PDP: 7,870

APC: 5,199

Esan central

PDP: 10,964

APC: 6,719

Esan north-east

PDP: 13,579

APC: 6,559

Esan south-east

PDP: 10,565

APC: 9,237

Ikpoba Okha

PDP: 41,030

APC: 18,218

Owan east

PDP: 14,762

APC: 19,295

Etsako west

PDP 17,959

APC 26,140

Egor

PDP: 27, 621

APC: 10, 202

Esan west

PDP – 17,433

APC – 7,189

TOTAL

PDP: 171,535

APC: 119,324

Margin: 52,211