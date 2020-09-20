OBINNA EZUGWU
Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Saturday’s Edo State governorship election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki is leading his major challenger and candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, with more than 52, 000 votes.
So far, results of 10 local governments have been announced with eight local governments left.
The results:
Uhunmwonde
PDP: 10,022
APC: 5,972
Igueben
PDP: 7,870
APC: 5,199
Esan central
PDP: 10,964
APC: 6,719
Esan north-east
PDP: 13,579
APC: 6,559
Esan south-east
PDP: 10,565
APC: 9,237
Ikpoba Okha
PDP: 41,030
APC: 18,218
Owan east
PDP: 14,762
APC: 19,295
Etsako west
PDP 17,959
APC 26,140
Egor
PDP: 27, 621
APC: 10, 202
Esan west
PDP – 17,433
APC – 7,189
TOTAL
PDP: 171,535
APC: 119,324
Margin: 52,211