Kunle IDOWU, Abeokuta

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday urged the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki who won Saturday’s governorship election in the state, to be magnanimous in victory.

He said if Obaseki could do this, it would calm passions in the wider interest of the state and country.

The former president who made the appeal in a congratulatory message to the Edo governor which was released to newsmen in Abeokuta by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, explained that the success recorded by him was proof that the people of the state valued his leadership and appreciated his efforts in transforming the state.

“I salute you and all those who worked for your success,” Obasanjo said, adding “no doubt, that the outcome of the elections that have taken place so far broadly reflects the choice of the Nigerians who have, by their conduct, visibly demonstrated that they value our present democracy and will do their utmost to make it work. ”

He urged Obaseki to reciprocate the trust of Edo people by doing everything he could, to strengthen their faith in democracy and in its ability to bring about improved material conditions and better service delivery.

“You have fought and won the elections and deserve to savour the victory despite all the odds and challenges posed by opposition. As you rejoice, however, I would urge that you should be magnanimous in victory and stretch a hand of fellowship to the other candidates who failed in their bid for the elected office”the former President added.

“You are now, as before, Governor of Edo State and not Governor of only those who voted for you in Edo State.

“As you prepare for another four years at the helm, I extend best wishes for your good health and the continued progress of Edo State under your able leadership.”