OAU bows to SUG pressure, reduces school fees

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Th management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-ife, Osun State on Monday said it has readjusted downward the sundry charges payable by the students of the university.

This followed a meeting the University management had with the leadership of the Students Union on Monday, 25th September, 2023.

In a release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, the institution stated that the meeting, which lasted for several hours, was called by the University management, after several agitations by the students union for a reduction of the initial charges approved by the University.

Although the Students Union leaders were adamant that the charges be reduced by 50%, the University management made it clear that the new charges were the minimum the University require to run efficiently.

Accordingly, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon BAMIRE, graciously announced that the charges initially announced have been reduced as follows:

For the students in Humanities, the initial sundry charges of N89, 200 for returning students have been reduced to N76,000 while the new students in the Humanities, the initial fees of N151,200 have been reduced to N131,000.

For those in the Sciences and Technology, the initial charges of N101,200, for returning students is now N86,000 while the new students in the same Faculties will now pay N141,000 instead of the initial N163,200.

In the same vein, the returning students in the Pharmacy and College of Health Sciences will now pay N109,000, instead of N128,200. The new students in the same Faculties will now pay N164,000 instead of the initial charges of N190,000.

The statement added that the University management has agreed that the payment can be in two equal installments.

Meanwhile, the university portal is now open to students for payment.