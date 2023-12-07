Oando Clean Energy, the renewable energy subsidiary of Oando Energy Resources, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Cross River State government on renewable energy plans for the state at the ongoing 28th edition of Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The MoU, according to a statement issued on Wednesday, would result in the rollout of electric vehicles for mass transportation within Cross River State, setting up an electric vehicle assembly plant, as well as building a 100MW wind plant for power generation.

The move in setting up an electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant is expected to create jobs for local indigenes as well as build a 100MW wind plant for power generation.

Speaking at the MoU signing, the governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, said the landmark agreement marked a significant step forward in the state’s journey toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The governor, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties, Oden Ewa, said: “The MoU paves the way for the transitioning of our mass transit system to cleaner and less expensive fuels while also allowing for the use of our natural resource, wind, to provide electrification for our people.

“I commend Oando Clean Energy for their innovative solutions that address the impact of climate change in Nigeria and her citizens.”

Responding, OCEL President/ Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ainojie Irune restated the company’s commitment to ensuring that its journey to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future is achievable.

He added that “Oando Clean Energy’s scope spans the entire 35 states of the federation and the FCT; and with one state at a time, we will create a cleaner, more viable energy ecosystem for Nigeria and our people.”