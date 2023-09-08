The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has lifted the suspension placed on Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, chairman of its Lagos chapter.

Oluomo was suspended in March over alleged misconduct, insubordination and incitement.

He was accused of planning to instigate mayhem in the union branches that fail to obey his instructions.

However, following the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president, pressure mounted on the national union to lift the suspension.

In a letter to Akinsanya, Kayode Agbeyangi, general secretary of the union, said the decision to lift the suspension was taken during its emergency central working committee meeting (CWC) on August 31.

“I am directed to notify you that your suspension from office as the Lagos state chairman of our great union is hereby lifted with effect from today 1st of September, 2023,” Agbeyanji said.

“The above decision was taken during an emergency Central Working Committee meeting (CWC) of the union dated 31st August, 2023 at the NURTW National Secretariat office complex, plot 1236 Sapele street Garki II, Abuja.

“While thanking your for your cooperation and understanding, please accept the renewed assurance of our highest regards.”