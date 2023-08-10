The National University Commission (NUC) has partnered with the British Council and Federal Ministry of Education to strengthen the ecosystem of entrepreneurship in universities in Nigeria.

The Director of Programmes, British Council, Chikodi Onyemerela, disclosed this to newsmen at a national conference, themed: ‘Entrepreneurship-based curriculum, pedagogy and partnerships in the Nigerian university system and the role of internationalisation’, held in Lagos.

He stressed that the British Council seeks to address the gaps hampering the growth of entrepreneurship in universities in Nigeria.

“This is an effort of the British Council to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem of Nigeria, particularly from the highest view of higher education.

“We do it from small- primary, secondary and higher education. We do it as a non-formal education. It is all about education outside of the four walls of the school environment.

“So this is to bring in universities as part and parcel of the entrepreneurship ecosystem by supporting curriculum design that targets entrepreneurship”, he said.

He added that the focus of the conference was also to equip universities in Nigeria to meet up with the advancement in technology.

He stressed that the essence is to help young people come out of universities equipped with the technical, practical and theoretical knowledge of entrepreneurship and then be able to start their own business and be employable.

The meeting witnessed the gathering of stakeholders in Nigeria’s education, including NUC’s Secretary, Mr. Chris Maiyaki.