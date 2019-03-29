NSE commemorates 2019 Global Money Week with school outreach programmes

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) commemorated the 2019 Global Money Week themed, Learn Save Earn, between Monday, March 25, 2019, and Friday, March 29, 2019, with series of educational programmes aimed at teaching children and youths about the importance of financial literacy.

The week-long event included interactive sessions with the executive management of NSE, school outreach programmes in Lagos, Ibadan, Kano, Abuja, Onitsha and Port Harcourt, and excursions to the trading floor. The Exchange also joined other stock exchanges around the glo​be in the “Ring the bell” initiative, using its Closing Gong ceremony to further draw attention to the importance of financial literacy among youths.

In his welcome remarks, Olumide Orojimi, Head, Corporate Communications, NSE, noted that “The global theme for the Global Money Week, ‘Learn.Save.Earn’ particularly speaks to the key objectives of The Nigerian Stock Exchange Financial Literacy and Inclusion Programmes. As a member of the National Financial Literacy Steering Committee, we are committed to helping to grow a financially responsible generation through various initiatives and collaborations”.

“This year, through the Global Money Week, we have been able to impact a total of 31,251 students in over 17 schools; an increase of over 100% from the previous year’s 15,116; thus bringing the number of students directly impacted since commencement in 2014 to 53,537″.​

“Other financial literacy initiatives at the NSE include school excursions, NSE Adopt-A-School initiative, school outreach programmes, and financial literacy workshops. Through these initiatives, we have been able to encourage children, from a young age, to express interest in the world of finances and economics, as well as provide knowledge and develop personal finance management skills”, he added.

The Global Money Week is an annual global celebration, initiated by Child & Youth Finance International (CYFI), with local and regional events and activities aimed at inspiring children and youths to learn about money, saving, creating livelihoods, gaining employment and becoming entrepreneurs. It is also aimed at empowering the next generation to be confident, responsible and skilled economic citizens. This year’s theme highlights the need for children and youth, now more than ever, to be economically equipped and empowered to close inequality gaps and build a brighter future. Money Matters Matter, because children and youth need to receive the knowledge and develop skills necessary to make smart financial decisions, to lead a successful life.

© 2019, Felix OLOYEDE. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.