Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei

Adebayo Obajemu

The Board of Directors of Notore Chemical Industries Plc has notified the investing public of the changes to its Board composition as General Dr. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR retires as chairman and a Non-Executive Director of the Board and Mr Onajite Okoloko also retires as the Group Managing Director/CEO of the firm.

Following the retirement of Mr Onajite Okoloko as the Group MD/CEO of the company, the Board of Directors of Notore Chemical Industries Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei as the new Group MD/CEO of the company.

Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei, before his appointment as the Group Managing Director/CEO on 1 st February 2021, was an Executive Director and the Deputy Managing Director of the Company responsible for the day-to-day operations and enhancing efficiency levels across the business with a focus on improving profitability and effecting the development and growth strategy of the business. Prior to joining the Company on 17th September 2018, he served in executive capacities in Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc. Mr. Ohiwerei was engaged as the Chief Financial Officer of Diamond Bank Plc and later became Executive Director, Corporate Banking of Diamond Bank Plc from 2005 – 2010. In October 2011, he was appointed as an Executive Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, where he was responsible for Commercial Banking and Public Sector, Lagos Division for four years, until his retirement from the Bank in October, 2015. Mr. Ohiwerei holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Benin and a Master of Business Administration degree from the same institution. He has attended various courses and seminars locally and internationally including the Advanced Strategic Management program at IMD, Switzerland and an Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Mr Ohiwerei becomes the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Company, succeeding Mr. Okoloko.