'Not us,' Air Force denies bombing Kaduna village

The Nigerian Air Force, on Monday, denied that some citizens were accidentally killed during an air raid in Kaduna.

Reports had emerged – confirmed by witnesses – that scores villagers were killed in a bombing incident in a Kaduna community.

But the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the service had not conducted any operation in the state and its environs in the last 24 hours.

He added that the Air Force is not the only organisation using armed drones in the North West.

The statement read, “The news making the rounds alleging that Nigerian Air Force aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna is false.

“Please be informed that the NAF has not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and its environs in the last 24 hours.

“Also, note that the NAF is not the only organisation operating combat-armed drones in the Northwestern region of Nigeria.

“It is also important to ensure that due diligence is always exhausted by the media before going to press with unverified and unconfirmed reports.”