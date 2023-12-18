Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa State, has reacted to the Appeal Court judgment which upheld his election as governor, noting that it doesn’t come as a surprise.

The governor commended the judiciary for ensuring that justice was served in the appeal filed against him by Sen. Aishatu Binani, APC governorship candidate in the state.

Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to the governor in a statement on Monday in Yola, described the judgment as `a victory for the rule of law’, indicating that democracy had come to stay in Nigeria.

He also urged all parties to close ranks and work toward the development of the state.

“The judgment did not come to me as a surprise, as the PDP worked tirelessly for its victory during the election,” he said.

Mr Fintiri added that the victory is a reconfirmation of the wishes of Adamawa people freely expressed in the last election.

He dedicated the victory to God and the people of the state.

The governor commended the decisions of both the Tribunal and Court of Appeal for painstakingly assessing all the allegations leveled against him in the petitions before deciding on the merits and demerits of the case.