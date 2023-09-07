No new date as NPFL postpones 2023/2024 season kick-off

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board has once again postponed the kick-off of the 2023/2024 season scheduled for Saturday.

The initial kick-off was scheduled for August 26 before its postponement to September 9.

Andrew Ekejiuba, media officer of GTI/NFF, announced the new postponement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Enyimba were scheduled to face Bendel Insurance in the opening matchday of the 2023/24 NPFL season.

According to NAN, Ekejiuba, however, said the league’s kick-off was postponed to allow its members to focus on the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to be held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

No new date has been set so far.

Speaking on the development, Davidson Owumi, the CEO of the league body, said they yielded to representations from various stakeholders in reaching the decision.

“We had everything set for the kick-off in Ibadan on Saturday, but we had to postpone the event following representations from multiple stakeholders,” he said.

“More cogent is the complex logistics involved in having our Chairman and the leaders of club travel from Ibadan to Uyo.

“Note, therefore, that there will be no flag-off game as originally planned.”

Owumi said a new kick-off date would be communicated in a few days.

“The postponement has been communicated to the clubs so that they can stand down the travel plans already made,” he added.