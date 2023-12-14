Idris Malagi, Minister of Information and National Orientation, says there is no evidence that the Bola Tinubu led Federal Government has a hand in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

The minister who stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, said the fact that some of the actors in the crisis are in the cabinet of President Tinubu does not mean the situation in the state was engineered by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“The fact that it is happening in Rivers does not mean that it is the federal Government that is orchestrating the political crisis,” he said.

“I’ve not found evidence to say that it is the Federal Government that is engineering the crisis in Rivers State,” the minister stated, adding that “it is easy to speculate because some of the actors are people who associate with the government at the centre.”

Malagi said there have been political situations in other states like Ondo and the President had intervened to resolve the crisis even amongst the same party members.