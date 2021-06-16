The government Anambra State has denied reports of presence of Bakassi Boys in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Adinuba, acknowledged that the Awka community put a security arrangement against cult activities, but not Bakassi Boys.

Cult groups fighting over parks have been constituting security headache for the Anambra capital; a crisis residents say has led to the killing of tens of people.

Reacting to the security outfit, Adinuba said, “There is nothing like Bakassi Boys in Anambra State. The true position is that the Awka community put up a vigilance group against cultists that terrorising the place for a long time.

“Because of the attacks on security operatives recently, some communities are now making private arrangements to secure themselves. So, that is what the Awka community did, but not with the Bakassi Boys.”

The security outfit which looked like the dreaded Bakassi Boys were spotted in some parts of Awka on Monday.

They were seen in two vans, singing and warning criminals to stop their nefarious activities.

Also reacting to the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, insisted that the command had no knowledge of the presence of Bakassi Boys in the state.