NNPC gifts N200k voucher to lady mocked for waking up at 4:50am to cook for husband

State oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) has donated a N200,000 voucher to a lady identified as ‘Mummy Zee’ after some netizens mocked her for waking up to cook for her husband at 4:50 a.m.

The lady has in an earlier post on X, tweeted: “I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her, was the day I set my alarm for 4:50am.”

Her tweet generated mixed reactions from users, with many berating her and questioning why she had to wake up that early to cook.

Others , however , hailed her for her exceptional wife duties and donated money to encourage her.

The lady had gotten over N2 million in donations from individuals on social media.

After her tweet went viral, the NNPC joined other lists of donors offering her a voucher donation redeemable at any retail station in the country.

The tweet reads: “Hello @_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story, and we would like to gift you a free ₦200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide.

“This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow. We have just followed you. Please check your DM. Best wishes.”