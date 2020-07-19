Adebayo Obajemu

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni people, MOSOP, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Sen. Magnus Ngei Abe, as a member of the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum, NNPC, representing South-South geo-political zone.

MOSOP said Abe’s appointment was based on merit in recognition of his vast experience and capacity, as he hitherto chaired Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream and Senate Committee on FERMA in the 7th and 8th National Assembly.

A statement signed by MOSOP President, Chief DeeBari Gbaranor Keeper, and Secretary-General, Mr. Bari-ara Kpalap, stated that by Abe’s appointment, President Buhari has shown that minorities matter in his administration.

The apex Ogoni group also expressed optimism that Senator Abe will bring his wealth of experience and resourcefulness to bear on the office.

They, however, urged the former senator to ensure that the office improves the well-being of the people, while also calling for his support from the people of the South-South including Ogonis.