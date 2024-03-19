Connect with us

Nation

Nnamdi Kanu accuses govt officials of sponsoring violence in SE, vows to end menace
Published

13 hours ago

on

Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused government officials of sponsoring insecurity in the South East geopolitical zone.

The IPOB leader who distanced himself from the violence in the zone, vowed that those behind the violence, in the name of being IPOB members, would not be spared.

Kanu who spoke in Abuja immediately after the court rose on Tuesday after he was denied bail, noted that the violence persisted because he was being held in the custody of the Department of State Services, vowing that if released, there would be peace in the entire South East.

“Anybody committing crime cannot go free. I swear it. Anybody committing crime in the east cannot go free. They are doing it because I am in the DSS (custody). If I were to be outside, nobody can try this. I suspect that some people in government are complicit. They are making money with the insecurity,” he said.

“They know if Nnamdi Kanu is outside, in two minutes, this nonsense will stop. Who is the bagger or idiot that will speak when I am talking? I will give an order in the East who is the idiot that I will give an order that will counter it? Nobody can. I am Nnamdi Kanu.

“Anybody involved in any form of violence in the East in the name of IPOB is a goner, and they know it. Let me come out of this mess, only two minutes, there will be peace in the East.”

