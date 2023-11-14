Railway workers rkers in the country have suspended train services nationwide in compliance with the nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Segun Esan, the secretary-general of the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers, in an interview with NAN on Tuesday, noted that the association is involved in the strike “and no train was running as a result”.

According to Sesan, all workers of the Nigerian railway have been asked to stay at home following the union’s resolve to join the NLC and TUC strike.

“In effect, therefore, all the workers of Nigerian Railway are duty-bound to join the nationwide strike action from zero-zero hour of Tuesday, 14th November, 2023 by staying back at home and away from their offices,” NAN quoted Esan as saying.

He also said all the offices, stations, workshops, and entire premises of the “corporation remain locked and inaccessible from zero-zero hour of Tuesday, 14th November, 2023, till otherwise directed by the congress”.