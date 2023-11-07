NLC, TUC declaresl total nationwide strike from Nov 14 over Ajaero

Two leading Labour unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Tuesday, declared total nationwide strike effective next Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The leadership of the two union reached the resolution after an extraordinary National Executive Council meeting on in Abuja.

The two unions said nationwide mobilisation of members and allies have begun immediately.

The action by the Organised Labour followed the brutalisation of NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, last week in Imo State.

There had been widespread outrage by the Organised Labour accusing the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Mohammed Barde, of complicity in the recent attack on Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The Organised Labour last Friday handed the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to replace the police commissioner, while also blaming Governor Hope Uzodimma who is seeking re-election of the attack on Ajaero though the governor had since said he had no hand in the attack on the labour leader.

The Organised Labour also demanded the arrest and prosecution of some of the governor’s aide and threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action if their demands were not carried out.

Already, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Sunday, redeployed Barde for “neutrality sake” ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.