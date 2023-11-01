The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has been arrested in Owerri, the Imo State capital, according Channels Television.

Ajaero was picked up from the NLC State Council Secretariat by heavily armed policemen in Owerri and taken to an unknown destination.

The Head of Media at the NLC Headquarters, Benson Uper, stated this via a WhatsApp message to Channels Television.

The NLC is leading a statewide protest and strike in Owerri over what it described as lack of respect for workers, unpaid salaries, amongst others.

More to follow…