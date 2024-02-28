NIWA denies allegations of extortion, interference

The Management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has denied allegations that there is a form of extortion and interference going on in the running of the agency.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the GM, Corporate Affairs, Mr Jibril Darda’u in reaction to a report by an online publication arewareporters.ng alleging an extortion and interference at NIWA.

The Authority reassured the general public of its unbiased treatment to every Nigerian in the cause of discharging its roles as an agency under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The statement reads in part, “the attention of the Management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has been drawn to a report by an online publication arewareporters.ng with the above subject matter on the imaginary extortion and interference at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

“This reply is necessary in order to put the records straight and to excuse the unsuspecting public from being misled by the unfounded story disseminated by the news outlet.

“The Authority would like to categorically state that the report is fake, misleading, and unfounded. The MD/CEO had at no time instructed, either directly or indirectly, any officer of the agency to favour anyone in the cause of discharging his or her lawful duties.

“NIWA, as an agency of government, at all times, remains resolute to uphold the tenets of fairness and justice in discharging its official responsibilities and would therefore not be dragged into any issue capable of distracting it from its resolve to provide effective services to the Nigerian public”.

