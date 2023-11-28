Nigeria's Val Ozigbo appointed WFFA director

Valentine Ozigbo, Chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks, has been appointed as the first-ever Non-Executive Director and leader for Africa on the board of the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA).

The appointment was announced by Steve Elias, Co-Founder and President of WFFA and Daniel Wood, Co-Founder and Secretary General of WFFA, during the World Freestyle Football Championship held on Saturday November 25 at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya.

“Valentine is bringing some transformational event concepts, partnerships and networks into Freestyle Football, which is going to dramatically raise the profile of athletes, the community and the Sport as a whole across the globe,” Wood told the audience.

“We couldn’t be happier to have him on board as a key member of the team.”

Echoing the enthusiasm, Elias added, “We are beyond excited about the energy and passion that Mr Valentine Ozigbo is bringing to the sport of freestyle football. He has already brought some fresh thinking and profile to the communities across the continent of Africa with fantastic impact, so we envisage a prosperous future for the sport with Valentine’s support.”

Ozigbo, the Nigerian multi-award-winning CEO and politician, has been instrumental in promoting freestyle football across Africa.

As the Founder and Chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks, the biggest promoter of the sport in the continent, Ozigbo has played a pivotal role in hosting major events and championships, including the Nigerian Freestyle Football Championship and the African Freestyle Football Championship.

His appointment is seen as a significant step in recognising and furthering the growth of freestyle football in Africa.