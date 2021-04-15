Nigeria’s consumer price index, which measures the rate of increase in the price of goods and services, increased to 18.17 percent in March from 17.33 in February.

This is according to the March 2021 consumer price index/inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Food inflation spiked to 22.95% from 21.79% recorded in the previous month, while core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce rose to 12.67% from 12.38% recorded in February 2021.

More later…