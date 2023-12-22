By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor’s wife, Titilola Adeleke on Thursday distributed N100,000 each to over 250 aged residents of the state in the spirit of festive season.

The gesture was part of the efforts of the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to cushion the effect of current hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

Distributing the cash on behalf of the wife of Nigeria’s President, in Osogbo, on Thursday, Mrs Adeleke appreciated Senator Oluremi Tinubu for dolling out one hundred thousand naira each to two hundred and fifty aged drawn from across Osun State in the spirit of festive season.

The beneficiaries of the Wife of the President Elderly Support Scheme were drawn from the thirty Local Government Areas and one Area Council in Osun State.

The Osun Governor’s Wife while emphasising the need for the elderly to embrace routine check-up to ascertain their health status frowned at the alarming rape cases in the State, called on all to rise to the occasion for the betterment of the society.

“It is rather unfortunate that everything has turn upside down. What we are witnessing in the society today such as human trafficking, Child abuse, Gender Based Violence, and others is as a result of our care free attitude to our duties as agents of change.

“let’s all be alive to our duties in the interest of our society.”

She urged parents and guardians to nurture their children in the way of God and be friendly with them to know their strength and weakness with a view to tackling them.

In their separate addresses, the wife of the Deputy Governor, Deconess Olusola Adewusi, SA on Children Affairs Alhaja Sekinat Halid and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Mrs Abimbola Babatunde hailed Senator Remi Tinubu’s kind gesture which is aimed at cushioning the effect of the economic hardship and as well as to alleviate the burdens of the elders during festivities.

They admonished the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the elders financial support scheme .

The physically elated beneficiaries unanimously prayed to God to replenish the conveners and grant the present Administration a resounding success in office.

The 250 beneficiaries were also given free medical check at the event.