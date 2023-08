The leadership of Dangote Cement Plc has stated that the price of a bag of cement from the company’s factories across Nigeria (as at 28th August 2023) is N4,010 in Okpella and N4,640 in Ibese, Obajana, and Gboko.

Including transportation costs and the location of delivery, prices could range between N5,000 and N5,300 per bag.

According to the company, this clarification became necessary following recent misinformation that the company sells cement in Nigeria at significantly higher prices relative to other countries, particularly the Republic of Benin, and other neighbouring countries.

The Group Managing Director, Mr Arvind Pathak, advised that it is important to distinguish Dangote Cement’s ex-factory prices from prices at which retailers sell cement in the market.

According to Daily Trust, checks in Cotonou, the commercial capital of the Republic of Benin indicated that cement sells between CFA 3,495 and CFA 4,500, which at the current exchange rate of CFA 1: NGN 1.43 is between N4,997 and N 6,435 per bag.

Pathak said that Dangote Cement is focused on delivering quality cement at the best price possible, despite the current inflationary environment.