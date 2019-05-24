Nigerians react as Supreme Court sacks Zamfara APC candidates

Nigerians have been reacting to the sack of all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general election by the Supreme Court.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Adamu Galunje held that the Appeal Court in Sokoto was right when it agreed with the respondents that the party did not conduct primaries in the state.

Nigerians as a result have taken to social media platforms to express their views.

The PDP spokesman, Mr. Kola Olagbodiyan took to his twitter page to to congratulate his party for this victory. He tweeted “Illegality can never stand the test of time. Congratulations Dr Bello Muhammed of Zamfara State and the entire PDP.”

A social commentator Agbo Emmanuel said, “As Benue State was delivered from the gruesome killings of farmers by Fulani mercenaries, I am pleased to announce that Zamfara State by the judgment of the Supreme Court in favour of PDP will be liberated from bandits killing them and stealing their natural resources.

According to Senator Sheu Sani also took to twitter to express his view. The outgoing senator wrote: “The spirits of the innocents in their sepulcher haunted and crumbled the Zamfara ruling elites political tower. The lessons never make a ladder from woods of a coffin.”

Staunch supporters of the APC also had something to say. Kayode Ogundamisi who identifies as a ‘Buharist’ is was of the view that “Supreme Court confirms PDP winner of all elections in Zamfara State. The lesson here is that if you do anyhow, you will pay for it.”

A member of the APC Board of Trustee, Ismaeel Ahmed was clearly disappointed with the Court’s judgment. According to him, his party needs to work harder ahead of 2023.

“We lost two states before going to polls, Zamfara and Rivers. We lost Imo and Adamawa because of ego. We lost Sokoto and Bauchi due to false confidence. We lost Oyo due to whatever it was we lost for. We have work to do in the build-up to the next round. Serious work!”

With this judgment the Zamfara state governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Dr Bello Muhammad Mutawalle is set to become the governor of the state according to results declared by INEC in March this year.