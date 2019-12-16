Nigerians face bleak Christmas over rising prices

BY EMEKA EJERE

With the very important Christian festivity, Christmas a few days away, most Nigerians are scratching their head and having sleepless nights how to celebrate this occasion. Many had hoped that the border closure since August 20 2019 would be lifted before the end of 2019, but their hopes were dashed when it was extended to the end of January 2020.

The extension of the duration of the ongoing ‘Exercise Swift Response’ across the nation’s land borders till January 31, 2020, was a bad news to most Nigerian households, BusinessHallmark’s checks have revealed.

Most Nigerians had waited eagerly for the end of an exercise that has brought them untold hardship through astronomical rise in prices of basic food items, especially as the Christmas and New Year festivities are around the corner.

It became even more worrisome when on Sunday, November 3, Customs spokesperson, Joseph Attah, reportedly explained that January 31, is only the terminal date of the Joint Security EX-SWIFT Response, as the border closure would last until its objective is achieved.

The federal government had on August 13, 2019, sealed Seme border without formal notice and subsequently extended the closure to the rest of land borders. The Seme border (between Nigeria and Benin Republic) according to investigation, is one of the bustling boundaries, and the chief course for the importation of food items such as rice, frozen chicken, and turkey into the country.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has, in a reaction, urged the federal government to open the borders, warning that the restriction of border crossings, which prevents the free movement of people, does not only harm economic prosperity but contravenes agreements signed by Nigeria.

But the government has maintained that it embarked on the joint security measure to curb smuggling that is threatening the country’s attempt to boost local food production, and to forestall the influx of illegal ammunition and undesirable elements.

“We cannot allow smuggling of the products at such alarming proportions to continue,” President Muhammadu Buhari had said in a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, shortly after the border closures.

The prices of such staples as rice, frozen chicken, frozen turkey and groundnut oil, which often find their way into the country from neighbouring ECOWAS countries via the borders , have skyrocketed as they become scarce in the local market, Business Hallmark’s investigations have shown. Rice produced locally, it was learnt, is yet to meet local demand both in quality and quantity. The story is not any different in the case of frozen chicken and turkey.

At the popular Mile 12 Market in Lagos, a rice dealer Mr. Paul Nnadi, lamented that the border closure is affecting business activities, adding that local rice, which would have been a better alternative, is short in supply.

According to him, closing up the border at this time, few weeks to Christmas, is a wrong decision by the government. He further pointed out that the yuletide season will be accompanied by hardship with the extension of the border closure.

Mr. Bello Ibrahim, who deals in frozen chicken and turkey, said the closure of Nigeria’s land borders has led to shutdown of businesses for some traders, as commodities are not available for them to sell.

“Following the closure of Nigeria’s border, frozen foods have become very scarce in the market. Nigeria has been doing well with the importation of these items. The locally produced ones are not sufficient to meet the market demand. Unfortunately, the prices have increased.

“Before the closure, a pack of the Nigerian chicken costs about N8,000. If you go round the market now, you will find out the price has increased to N15,000. Moreover, local processors of frozen foods have not been able to meet market demand. When we demand for 100kg of chicken, they are only able to supply maximum of 25%.

“The hikes in these prices, accompanied with inability to meet up with demands have stopped customers from patronizing us; they have shifted their attention to the consumption of fish,” Ibrahim said.

Chijioke Anyanwu, another rice seller, in his own view, posited that the closure of Seme border has affected the importation of foreign goods into the country. He bemoaned the adverse effect the closure is having on his business, which in turn affects his survival and that of this entire family. He lamented that he had not been able to sell both the local and foreign rice in his shop because their prices have swelled beyond the capacity of many Nigerians. He foresees hardship on average Nigerians this yuletide season.

“Customers who are used to buying Basmati rice for N5,375, when you now tell them it is N8,000, they quickly turn away and look for an alternative such as spaghetti. More so, the local brand is not readily available to serve the whole of the state”, he said.

Survey by Business Hallmark revealed that a bag of Mama Gold rice (50kg) which initially sold for N15,000 now sells for N28,750. Other imported rice such as Royal Stallion and Caprice suffer the same fate. Locally produced Lake rice has spiked to N24,000 from N13,500. The effect has of course trickled down to retail buyers. A ‘Derica’ cup of rice now costs between N350 and N400, instead of the N150/N200 for which they were purchased.

A basket of tomatoes which initially sold for N6,000 has increased to N13,000. At Ogba Market, a 25 litres of refillable groundnut oil, which sold for N8,000/N9,000, six months ago, now costs N15,000 while non-refillable costs N11,800, against the former price of N7000, which is N3800 above its former value.

At the popular Bodija Market in Ibadan, Oyo State, a 25-litre keg of imported vegetable oil which was sold for N9, 400 before the border closure now goes for N13, 500. In the case of frozen food, which findings showed, got more than a fair share of the effect of the border closure, a kilogramme of frozen chicken, which sold for N1,200, now costs N1,600, while a kilogramme of frozen turkey now sells at N1,700, a whopping N400 above its former value.

Meanwhile, Orobo Fryer, a local frozen chicken, commonly used by fast foods and other restaurant operators, which sold for between N800 and N900 per kilogramme, now cost N1200.

Findings further revealed that other staple foods like spaghetti, crunches, beverages, seasonings, and pastries were affected. A small sachet (25 cubes) of Maggi, China made Chicken Flavour, Royco seasonings, with the price tag of N100, now sell for between N120 and N150. On retail, Knor cubes which used to sell 4 cubes for N50 now sells 3 cubes for N50.

It did not therefore come as a surprise when fresh data released last week by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showed that Nigeria’s inflation for the month of October has risen by 0.36 basis points year on year to 11.62 percent and also increased month on month to 1.07 percent from 1.04 percent. The composite food index rose by 14.09 percent in October compared to 13.51 percent recorded in September due to increases in prices of meat, fish, vegetables, bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers.

Experts believe that the rise in inflation rate may be connected to the ongoing border closure which had made it difficult for products to be exported and imported into the country through the land borders. While an average Nigerian household is lamenting an economic hardship with no end in sight, salary earners appear to be the worst hit as their purchasing power is getting increasingly eroded.

A secondary school teacher, Mrs. Ronke Adeyemi, who is widow, lamented that since the issue of border closure started, her salary has become so worthless that even feeding has become a big problem for her and her three children. “How are we going to celebrate this Christmas”, she queried.

A civil servant, Mr. Adebanji Owolabi, said the border closure has made nonsense of the naira but expressed hope that the N35, 000 minimum wage, which the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to pay would bring some relief. He said, “I used to give my wife N20, 000 monthly for house upkeep and it would be enough for her. But today, I’m giving her N30, 000 and she keeps saying it’s not enough because of the reality in the market.”

For a police constable, who simply identified himself as Edet for security reason, the border closure is government inhumanity to Nigerians. “Imagine people like us who take peanut as salaries. What it means is that things like rice, chicken and turkey are no longer for us, even as Christmas is coming”, he said.

“And tomorrow they will say someone is collecting money on the road. Why will that not happen when the government does not care how the people feel”, an obviously upset Edet queried.

Even those who prefer to patronize food vendors are not finding it any easy as both the quality and quantity of what they get have reduced drastically. “Before the border closure, I could buy a good meal with N200 but now I spend N300, yet I don’t see anything in the plate”, said David Simon, a factory worker at one of the Chinese companies in Ogun State.

However, the food vendors also lament a sharp decline in their profit margin as a result of hike in the prices of most of the items they buy for their cooking. But the government believes that the border closure is a step in the right direction which is already yielding the desired result.

”What we are doing has blocked the chances of smugglers who are supplying substandard items at reduced prices which may not conform to the approved standard and quality”, Attah told Business Hallmark in a telephone interview.

“The exercise has led to the arrest of 33 illegal migrants while over 4,000 bags of substandard rice and thousands of bails of fairly used clothes have been impounded by the Joint Task Force.

”Nigerians should be happy at the exercise and support the fight as we can no longer condone illegalities. The team is working in synergy with the people regardless of their civic responsibilities.”

Early last month, the Controller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali, told the Senate that the agency was raking in more revenue for government than ever, describing the closure as a blessing in disguise.

According to him, the agency is making the sum of N9billion daily, which will translate to N3.3 trillion a year, an amount which is almost double what it generated in 2018.