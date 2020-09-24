BY EMEKA EJERE

Nigerian have condemned in strong terms the approval of the sum of $1.9 billion for the construction of a rail line to Niger Republic by the federal government, describing it as another question mark on the claim of one Nigeria when the rail project has not been extended to the South-eastern part of the country.

The federal government had on Wednesday approved the sum of $1.9 billion for the construction of a rail line that will link Nigeria to the Niger Republic.

According to the minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the rail line is expected to run from Kano through Katsina and will be linked with the Maradi rail line in the neighboring West African nation.

This has generated uproar from Nigerians, especially those of South-east extraction.

Reacting to the development, frontline Lagos lawyer, Barrister Fred Nzeako, noted that a situation where the Buhari Administration spends billions of dollars to build railways to Niger Republic and Mali while leaving out the South-east of Nigeria makes nonsense of the claim of one Nigeria.

“”One” Nigeria where PMB’s FG spends billions of dollars to build railways to Niger Republic and Mali leaving out South East of Nigeria”, Nzeako wrote on his facebook page.

In his own comment, Richard Emeka Akam, said “We are never one in Nigeria at any time. It’s just a mantra to decieve the Thunder that would have struck them dead. Very soon Ndigbo will be liberated to their surprise

On his part, Obasi Adol, described the development as a lesson to South-east leaders, wondering if they would remember that charity begins at home whenever they get to power.

He said, “A lesson for the political leaders from South East. Will they ever remember when they get into political office that charity begins at home.”

Also speaking, Joe Zephta, regretted that South-east representatives are only after their pockets and do not care about the development of the region.

“South east representatives and governors have turned to lame dogs”, he said.

“They are only after their pockets. No one is interested in South-east development.”