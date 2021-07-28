Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has directed all the newly promoted Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to assume their new respective postings to zonal commands and formations immediately.

Recall that 24 AIGs were decorated on Monday in Abuja where they were charged to upscale their game regarding security challenges in the country.

The IGP, while decorating the newly promoted CPs at Force headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday, said the AIGs should resume with immediate effect and tame current security challenges in their zones.

He announced that AIG Bala Ciroma, a former Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory, will now man Zone 7, Abuja; while AIG Usman Belel, while AIG John Amadi and AIG Adeleke Adeyinka were posted to FCID Annex Lagos, Maritime and Zone 9 Umuahia respectively.

In the same vein, AIG Zaki M. Ahmed will be in charge of SPU FHQ Abuja; AIG Mustapha Dandaura, Zone 4 Makurdi; AIG Dansuki D. Galadanchi, CTU FHQ Abuja; AIG Okon Etim Ene, Zone 17 Akure; AIG Usman D. Nagogo, Border Patrol FHQ Abuja and AIG Muri Umar Musa, Zone 13 Ukpo-Dunukofia Awka.

Baba also said AIG Lawal Jimeta Tanko is now the Commandant POLAC Wudil, Kano; AIG Adebola Emmanuel Longe, DOPS FHQ Abuja; AIG Musa Adze, Investment FHQ Abuja; Philip Sule Maku, DICT FHQ Abuja among others.

The IGP assured Nigerians that the posting and redeployment of the Senior Police Officers will further help in driving the new policing vision, which amongst others, is targeted at improving policing services across the country and effectively responding to security threats in the country.