Nigerian equity market woe worsens, drops 1.64%

The Nigerian equity market continued its bearish run, declining 1.64 per cent on Tuesday, caused by unimpressive dividend declaration and litigation against two of the major bellwethers.

The All Share Index (ASI) of the Exchange was down 509.73 absolute points, representing a decline of 1.64per cent, to close at 30,531.69 points.

The Market Capitalization dipped by N149.69 billion, representing 1.28per cent drop to close at N11.67 trillion as a result of additional listing of 6,617,253,991 ordinary shares of Access Bank Plc at 50 Kobo each.

This resulted from the Scheme of Merger between Access Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc. With the listing of the additional 6,617,253,991 ordinary shares arising from the Scheme, the total issued and fully paid up shares of Access Bank Plc has increase from 28,927,971,631 ordinary shares to 35,545,225,622 ordinary shares at 50 Kobo each.

Wema Bank made the best advancement, adding 10 per cent to close at N0.77. Sovereign Trust Insurance also gained 10 per cent to close at N0.22, while Ikeja Hotel added 9.71 per cent to close at N2.26.

On the other hand, Beta glass emerged the top loser, shedding 9.95 per cent to close at N58.35, while Forte Oil and Nigerian Breweries declined by 9.93 per cent to close at N24.95 and 9.68 per cent to close at N56.90 respectively.

FCMB was the most actively traded stock with 53.8 million of its shares valued at N99.9 million were traded in 111 deals.

