The Nigerian equity market contracted by 0.03 per cent to halt its three consecutive trading days gain, driven by decline in FBNH, Seplat, Dangote Sugar and 12 other stocks.

The All-Share Index (ASI) decreased by 7.63 absolute points, representing a dip of 0.03 per cent to close at 25,597.96 points, while the Market Capitalization lost N3.98 billion to close at N13.35 trillion.

The volume and value equities exchanged was 4.6 per cent and 9.3 per cent respectively to 245.1 million units and ₦3.0 billion.

The most traded stocks by volume were FBNH, GTBank and Zenith Bank, while GTBank, Stanbic Bank and Zenith led by value.

Ikeja Hotel gained 9.5 per cent top 12 other advancers; on the other hand, NPFMCRFBK shed 9.4 per cent to emerge the top loser of the 15 decliners.

The Insurance and Industrial Goods indices were the only gainers, up 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively, driven by price upticks in CORNERSTONE, WAPCO and CAP.

The Oil & Gas and Banking indices led laggards, dipping 1.2 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively, due to sell-offs in SEPLAT, OANDO, FBNH and UBA.

The Consumer Goods sector also declined by 0.1 per cent due to price depreciation in DANGSUGAR.

Meanwhile, the AFR-ICT index closed flat.