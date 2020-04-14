The Nigerian equities market resumed after the Easter holiday, appreciating 2.32%, driven by gains by MTNN, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA and 24 others.

In summary, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 495.92 absolute points, representing a growth of 2.32% to close at 21,879.95 points. Similarly, the overall Market Capitalization size gained N258.45 billion, representing an increase of 2.32% to close at N11.40 trillion.

Oando added 10% to top 27 other gainers, while PZ shed 9.09% to emerge the top loser among 11 others.

Investors exchanged a total of 557.82 million equities valued at N2.62 billion in 5,310.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which are; OANDO (+10.00%), NB (+9.91%), DANGSUGAR (+9.35%), HONYFLOUR (+8.89%), GUARANTY (+8.49%), ACCESS (+4.51%), ETI (+4.30%), ZENITH BANK (+3.57%), FBNH (+3.19%), MTNN (3.16%) and UBA (+1.61%).