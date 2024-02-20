Nigerian doctor faces trial in UK over sex with ‘vulnerable patient’

Oluwafemi ‘Tijion’ Esho, a British-Nigerian cosmetic doctor has been accused of having sex with a “vulnerable” patient.

A medical tribunal in Manchester heard how Esho reportedly engaged in sexual activity with a patient, who was a sex worker, at one of his clinics, following an inappropriate emotional relationship with her, Daily Mail reports.

He was said to have also exchanged a series of X-rated messages with the woman, and promised to give her botox in return for sex.

Esho, 42, known for appearances on ITV’s This Morning, BBC’s Morning Live, and E4’s Body Fixers, was subsequently barred from practicing while the General Medical Council (GMC) conducted an inquiry.

Chloe Hudson, representing the GMC, informed the tribunal that she began following him on Instagram after an appointment in July 2019.

She stated that further texts showed that Dr Esho was ‘building’ his sex chat with the patient, whom he met while she was working at a ‘gentleman’s club’, and she would send him videos and photos of her in ‘states of undress’.

Esho is said to have arranged an appointment at his Newcastle clinic ‘because it was quiet’ and they wouldn’t be disturbed where the pair had sex.

Esho, however, denies the allegation and other charges that he made inappropriate comments about the patient’s bottom during another appointment, rubbed himself against her, and others.

According to the report, the tribunal heard how the woman had complained to the GMC because she believed he had ‘taken advantage of her vulnerable position’ because her image was important to her her job.

Dr. Esho, according to the report, admits four of the ten charges against him in that between July 2019 and February 2022 he behaved inappropriately by exchanging messages with the patient.

The tribunal is expected to continue for 15 days.

