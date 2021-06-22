The management of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has approved the appointment of two Deputy Comptrollers General (DCG) and six Assistant Comptrollers General (ACG), in acting capacity.

The service also redeployed nine other officials, a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, said, adding that they are with immediate effect.

The two acting DCGs are acting DCG Katherine Ekekezie to head Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentive (Exc, FTZ & II) and acting DCG Elton Edorhe for Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection (E,I&I).

The five ACG are Ag. ACG Kayode Olusemire (Zone C Coordinator), Ag. ACG Obi Ekwealor (Human Resources & Development), Ag. ACG Bede Anyanwu (Strategic Research and Policy, SR&P), Ag. ACG Lena Oyama (Board), Ag. ACG Florence Inuk (TRADOC, Doctrine & Development), and Ag. ACG Lami Wushishi (Exc, FTZ & II).

The nine redeployed officers include ACG Modupe Aremu from E, FTZ & II to Zone A Headquarters; ACG Jack Ajoku from SR&P to Zone D Headquarters; Ag. ACG Uba Mohammed from E,I&I to Zone B Headquarters and Ag. ACG Usman Dakingari from TRADOC (Doctrine & Development) to E,I&I.

The rest are: Comptroller Ifueko Babalola who takes over Port Harcourt Oil & Gas as Area Controller; Uche Ngozi assumes duty as Controller Ondo/Ekiti; Danlami Haruna (Bauchi /Gombe); Sambo Dangaladima (MMAC) while Ag. Comptroller Enonche Ochiba takes over Western Marine Command.

Commenting, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), congratulated the newly appointed and charged all the affected Senior Officers to work hard in order to justify the confidence repose on them