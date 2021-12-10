Nigerian Breweries Plc. has announced the appointment of Mr. Asue Ighodalo and Mrs. Juliet Anammah to serve on the board as Non-Executive Director and Independent Non-Executive Director, respectively.

The appointment was contained in a disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Uaboi G. Agbebaku and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The appointment of the directors will not take effect till January 1st, 2022, after which the company’s Board of Directors would be composed of the following persons:

Other board members in persons of; J. Anammah (Mrs); A.O. Aroyewun (Mrs); S. Hiemstra ; A. Ighodalo; R. Kleinjan ; N.O. Nwuneli (Mrs), MFR; I.M. Omoigui Okauru (Mrs), MFR; R. Pirmez ; S.L.M. Siemer.

Mr Asue Ighodalo is a lawyer with over 35 years of experience and is a founding partner of Banwo & Ighodalo, a leading full service law firm in Nigeria. His core areas of practice are Corporate Finance, Project Finance, Securities and Capital Markets, Energy & Natural Resources, Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Governance.

He is recognized as a leading figure in corporate Nigeria and sits on the Boards of reputable organizations including the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, which he chairs and Sterling Bank Plc, which he also chairs.

Mrs. Juliet Anammah has over 30 years of professional experience covering Consulting, Consumer Goods, Sales, Marketing, ECommerce and Sustainability.

She is currently the Chair Nigeria and Chief Group Sustainability Officer, Jumia, having previously held the role of Chief Executive Officer, Jumia. She was also the Managing Director, Accenture LLC in charge of the firm’s Consumer Goods Practice, Retail and Transportation practice in West Africa. She serves on the Boards of several local and international organizations, including Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc and Imperial Logistics, South Africa.

