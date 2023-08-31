Joe Biden, President of the United States, has bestowed the US Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award on Dr. Charity Ezenwa-Onuaku, founder and president of WealthyGen Inc.

The award, which is the highest form of community recognition bestowed by the US president, was presented to Ezenwa-Onuaku during the commemoration of the 2023 World Humanitarian Day in Houston, Texas, on August 19, 2023.

Ezenwa-Onuaku in her acceptance speech, expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged to continue fostering financial empowerment and sustainable growth.

Through Financial Empowerment for Young Adults (FEYA), Ezenwa-Onuaku has empowered countless young adults. She has transformed the lives of over 50 widows in Nigeria with her Women Empowerment (WE) Project, enabling them to run businesses and support their families.

The honour is part of the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA), which President George W. Bush established to honour civilians who volunteer to serve people in need. The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award represents the highest level of the PVSA, given to individuals who contribute more than 4,000 hours of service in their lifetime.

Established in 2003 under President George W. Bush’s Council on Service and Civic Participation, the award aims to honour outstanding contributions to communities. Charity Ezenwa-Onuaku’s dedication to financial literacy through programs such as the FEYA and the WE Project caught the attention of US President Biden.

With her commitment and passion, Ezenwa-Onuaku exemplifies the spirit of the US presidential award, inspiring positive change in communities at home and abroad.

She has also been slated for another major award by a prominent institution in America within days of receiving the US Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2017, the World Bank Group awarded Ezenwa-Onuaku a Verified Certificate in Financing for Development.

Ezenwa-Onuaku is a social entrepreneur pursuing poverty alleviation through financial education. She founded WealthyGen in 2018 with the mission to empower women and youth through financial education, developing tools, and implementing programs that help them advance on the path to achieving financial stability and sustainable growth.

In 2016, Ezenwa-Onuaku received a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) certification from the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC).