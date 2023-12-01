Nigeria thrash Cape Verde 5-0 in WAFCON qualifier

Nigeria’s Super Falcons thrashed Cape Verde 5-0 in the first leg of their second round of the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Uchenna Kanu and Esther Okoronkwo scored braces each, and another goal from Monday Gift completing the rout.

While Nigeria walked over São Tomé and Príncipe in the first round, Cape Verde claimed an impressive 6-3 aggregate win over Liberia to set up the clash with the Falcons.

The nine-time African champions showed their superiority as they edged closer to the WAFCON scheduled to hold in Morocco next year.