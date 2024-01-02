The Federal Government has suspended the accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Augustina Obilorlĺ-Duru, while disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspension followed an investigative report detailing how a degree was acquired from a university in Benin Republic in under two months.

“This report lends credence to suspicions that some Nigerians deploy nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a Degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they are not qualified.

“The Federal Ministry of Education vehemently decries such acts and with effect from 2nd January 2024 is suspending evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin and Togo Republics pending the outcome of an investigation that would involve the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and the two countries, the ministries responsible for Education in the two countries as well the Department of State Security Services (DSSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC)”.

The ministry also called on Nigerians to assist in providing information to help the committee as it seeks lasting solutions to prevent future occurrences.

“FME has been contending with the problem including illegal institutions located abroad or at home preying on unsuspecting, innocent Nigerians and some desperate Nigerians who deliberately patronize such outlets.

“Periodically, warnings have been issued by the ministry and NUC against the resort to such institutions and in some instances, reports made to security agencies to clamp down on the perpetrators.

“The ministry will continue to review its strategy to plug any loopholes, processes, and procedures and deal decisively with any conniving officials”, the statement added.