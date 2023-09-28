Nigeria Police hail officer for winning multiple boxing championships

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has hailed one of its officers, ASP Olanrewaju Durodola Godspower, for his boxing achievements.

The force celebrated Godspower on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The Force wrote, “Today, we celebrate one of our own, ASP Olanrewaju Durodola Godspower, whose journey from Constable to ASP is nothing short of inspiring.

“But it’s not just his rank that sets him apart; it’s his outstanding achievements in the world of boxing.

“🏆 WBC Silver Champion (11/4/2015), 🏆 African Boxing Champion (02/01/2020),🏆 WBC Continental America Champion (10/26/2013), 🏆 WBO African Champion (3/17/2013), and 🏆 WBF Champion (9/02/2017).

“ASP Olanrewaju Durodola Godspower has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Cruiserweight category, representing the Nigeria Police Force and flying the Nigerian flag on the international stage.”