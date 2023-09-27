Nigeria’s bid to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Benin Republic fell through, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF), on Wednesday, announced Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda as the joint hosts for the tournament.

CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, declared the tripartite bid the winner of the hosting rights for the 2027 AFCON in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

The winners were announced after a voting session by members of the CAF executive members.

The NFF had on Tuesday said Nigeria and Benin Republic would also be presenting a joint bid to host the competition.

A Nigerian contingent headed by John Enoh, sports minister, arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for the announcement.

The federation said Mainasara Illo, the chief organiser of the 2009 U-17 World Cup in Nigeria, would make the presentation, canvassing for the Nigeria-Benin bid.

Senegal, Egypt and Botswana were other countries contesting for the competition’s hosting rights.

Morroco was also named the host of the 2025 AFCON, after winning the hosting rights unanimously with 22 votes.