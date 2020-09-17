Nigeria has ranked among the worst places for starting a career globally. This is according to a ranking by global business magazine, CEOWORLD Magazine.

The magazine in its latest 2020 ranking report, said Nigeria was joined by Uruguay, Libya, Syria and Yemen on the list of the worst countries to start a career.

The United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, United States and Japan have been ranked the best five countries to start a career globally by US-based CEOWORLD magazine.

Nigeria occupied the 124th spot globally, falling behind other African countries such as South Africa which ranked highest in Africa at 59th, followed by Egypt at 65th and Mauritius at the 66th spot.

The United Kingdom was the best country to begin a career globally, with Germany, Canada and the United States in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th spot respectively.

In May 2020, the Netherlands was the best country in the world for its citizens to live, while Germany and New Zealand placed second and third, respectively. Nigeria was among the backward countries on this.

The 2020 rankings on best place to live, placed Canada in fourth ahead of Sweden into fifth; while Norway ranked sixth, and Denmark seventh.

Among the top 10 best countries, for its citizens to live, the eighth, ninth, and tenth positions are held by Finland, Israel, and Switzerland.

In 2019, the United States was the world’s most entrepreneurial country, while the United Kingdom and Israel placed second and third, respectively.

Nigeria occupied the 56th place among 100 countries, while Poland was fourth and Malaysia fifth; the United Arab Emirates ranked sixth and Sweden seventh.

Overall, among the top 10 most entrepreneurial countries, the eighth, ninth, and tenth positions are held by India, Germany, and Spain.