Separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has declared that there would be no independence day celebration in South-East, as according to it, the Igbo have not benefited anything from Nigeria.

The group argued that events in the country as ‘spearheaded’ by its leadership in the past 63 years did not show South-East was part of Nigeria.

The group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, who said this in a statement on Friday, called on the governors of the region and other political leaders to shun the exercise, saying no “Nigerian flag will be hoisted in the zone” on October 1.

The statement read, “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by the Supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby call on Biafrans both home and in diaspora to shun participation in the Nigeria Independence Day Celebration on 1st October 2023.

“Every sensible Biafra citizen must understand that Nigeria detests Biafrans, particularly Ndigbo. Nigeria has rejected all our efforts to be treated as equal citizens. Nigeria has marginalized Biafrans politically and economically. Since Nigeria has rejected us, we have also rejected Nigeria and her celebrations. The Nigeria Government and Nigerian citizens have time after time demonstrated that we are not part of them; and therefore, we must do everything possible to liberate ourselves from the bondage of Nigeria. Even a fool would have come to the realisation that Nigeria is not for Ndigbo and Biafrans after the shenanigan that they called the 2023 elections.

“As Nigeria’s government plans to celebrate her flag Independence from Britain, we advise Eastern Region Governors and Political leaders to shun the October 1st Independence celebration in our region. Moreso, we advise Biafrans not to attend any Independence celebration anywhere within Biafra territory or outside of it.

“Hence, IPOB has banned the Independence Day celebration and flying of Nigeria flags in any part of Biafraland on October 1st, 2023.

“After 63 years of flag independence of Nigeria from Britain, there is nothing to show for it. Ordinary electricity, security, or good roads Nigeria can’t provide for her citizens. As little as conducting free and fair elections has been impossible in the most fantastically corrupt nation in the world called Nigeria. Every institution in Nigeria has been polluted and corrupted by bribery and stealing.”

It further maintained the leaders of the country were paying lip service towards the protection of lives and property, adding, “Nigeria is a destiny destroyer for all nations inside it and every citizen therein.”

“Other smaller African nations can boast of providing a safe, secure, and productive country for their citizens, but Nigeria keeps going from bad to worse. Nigeria is a destiny destroyer for all nations inside it and every citizen therein.

“Ndigbo has gotten nothing from Nigeria but destruction, mass murders in cold blood without provocations. Since 1945 till date Ndigbo have always been killed, and their properties have been destroyed in every part of Nigeria. Nigeria is a pain to Ndigbo, and we do not want to continue in this British-imposed pain and suffering. How can you continue to celebrate a nation that murdered your ancestors and keep murdering detaining and discouraging your people with so much hatred?

“Anyone seen celebrating the Nigeria flag independence in Biafraland will regret his or her life. Once again, we maintain that there will not be any celebration of Nigeria’s flag Independence in our Local Government Councils and states.

“No school principal or head should not mobilise Biafran children to celebrate the evil Nigeria Independence on October 1st, or they will have themselves to blame.

“Every Biafran is expected to stay at home and refresh him or herself or go about their daily business on October 1st, 2023. No Nigeria flags are allowed to fly in Biafra territory. If you want to go to the market or business on October 1st, you are free to go without molestation as long as it has nothing to do with the Nigeria Independence celebration.

“IPOB is a child of necessity for the birth of Biafra, and nothing will stop us from pursuing Biafra Independence via a referendum and diplomatic engagements.”