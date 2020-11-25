OBINNA EZUGWU

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim has said there is an urgent need for Nigeria to find and adopt a sociopolitical framework where everybody feels included and effectively represented in view of the present realities facing the country.

Anyim, a former secretary to the government of the federation who made the call while delivering his keynote address during 2020 Business Hallmark People of the Year Awards held in Lagos at the weekend, warned that the country has now reached a tipping point and afford to delay the critical issue of restructuring.

Anyim noted that the loud cries of marginalisation by different groups and the growing poverty and insecurity in the country tells that the country is not longer sustainable in its present form.

He said, “Indeed, for many a discerning observer, the reality is that we may have now found ourselves at that point in history where we must decide who we are and where we collectively intend to go from here henceforth. From my various engagements with different social groups from different parts of the country, what comes us most unequivocally is the fact that there is an urgent need for us to find and adopt a sociopolitical framework where everybody feels included and effectively represented. This is why the recent calls for the restructuring of the country have become so loud and indeed, quite compelling.”

According to Anyim, “No nation can afford to be impervious to the forces of change. Even modern Western societies are the refined products of centuries of adjustments and modifications that were engaged in or designed to improve their countries. The outcries of marginalization by different groups in the country reflects an underlying dissatisfaction with the way things are. And the broad nature of the calls for a review of how Nigeria is structured politically and fiscally is indeed send out a message that we have reached a ‘tipping point’ or a moment in our national history when we could make or mar our collective destinies by taking wrong decisions or wrong actions or both.

“It is my opinion that Nigeria has reached that cross road when she must find her purpose, define her reason for existence or simply flounder into global irrelevance or worse still servitude. Attaining nationhood involves more than platitudes and sentiments. It is about the collective interests of all citizens and how they are organized and aggregated within a geographic entity. To suggest that people should accept their fate within a place regardless of how well such a place meets their aspirations is to put it mildly, naïve and unacceptable. For a country to be viable it must provide its citizens with a clear sense of security, an unambiguous notion of equity and an unwavering belief in justice. Without these elements being evidently in existence no country can possibly hope to thrive and blossom.

“To be sure, building a great society is not rocket science. It has been done and is still being done all over the world. All that is needed is a leadership that is prepared to see the bigger picture of what would accrue to all when it commits itself to the building of a healthy society that is competitive, equitable and fair. Indeed, Nigeria must now change, not just in the context of shallow political sloganeering, but in the more important manner of changing the way things are done.

“Some of the finest brains on the planet come from this great country of ours but our conduct alienates them from their home shores. They are forced to add value to the economies of other nations, a development which, in my view, can and should be stopped. To achieve this, Nigeria must be urgently restructured to enable the country overall to attain higher standards of efficiency, effectiveness and competitiveness. Undoubtedly, some parts of the country have had a head start over others, but the best way to handle this situation is by encouraging those parts of the country that are lagging behind to take responsibility for an accelerated programme of first, educational sector growth. This would require heavy investments in education and social reorientation and we should not shy away from addressing same at this moment in our history.

“With the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, banditry, kidnapping and the recent citizens’ protests alongside the subsequent contraction of the economy over the last two quarters while population growth is still exploding at a troubling 2.9 per cent, it means that the long forecasted intense competition for the dwindling resources available has started. This battle for control of resources would lead to intense social and political conflicts that can only be averted if we make the right decisions today.”