Nigeria beat Cameroon 2-0 to reach AFCON quarter-final

Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated Cameroon to qualify for the quarter-final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Two goals from Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman was enough to send the Indomitable Lions out of the tournament, as the Super Eagles face Angola in the quarter finals.

The match which took place at the Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny, Abidjan, on Saturday, saw improved performance from the Nigerian team which have been criticised for lack of industry on the pitch.

Angola earlier defeated Namibia 3-0 to become the first nation to book their quarterfinals place.

